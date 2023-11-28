Ironically, the most basic definition of black ice is a thin coat of highly transparent ice, so you can't actually see it.

The reason it is transparent is because it blends in with road pavements since it is so thin, making it nearly impossible to see. It's called black ice since it looks black due to the colour of the road pavement it forms on.

Graham Conway, Managing Director of Select Car Leasing, has urged drivers to adjust their speed in icy conditions.

"Black ice can catch you off guard. Just slow down - reducing your speed gives you more time to react to any unexpected icy patches," Conway told WalesOnline.

"Keep a good distance from the vehicle in front to have a buffer in case of sudden stops or skids. It's a simple precaution that can make a significant difference,” he said.

He added: "Use your headlights, even during the day. It helps you see better and makes it easier for other drivers to spot you on the road.

“It's a simple yet effective safety measure."

What Causes Black Ice?





If the temperature rises above freezing or the sun comes out during the day, any snow on the ground will slowly melt and cause road surfaces to become wet. If it rains, that could also lead to wet roadways with some puddles.

If the temperature then drops below freezing while the ground is still wet, black ice will likely form on paved surfaces due to the refreezing.

Black ice can also form if moisture in the air condenses and forms dew or fog, and then the temperature drops below freezing.

Here are a few tips that may help if you get caught in areas of black ice:

Keep your steering wheel straight. If you turn the wheel, you have a better chance of sliding and losing control of your vehicle.

Do not brake. Braking causes the vehicle to slide, especially if you brake too hard.

Take your foot off the accelerator to reduce speed. It is best to let the car stop on its own if you have enough room in front of you.