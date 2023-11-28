The county's police say it happened at the Texaco Garage in Skipton Road in Harrogate at about 9.45am on Monday (November 27) and a Vauxhall Corsa collided with a pedestrian who was crossing the road.

Read next:

The pedestrian, a woman in her 70s, suffered injuries and is receiving treatment in hospital.

The driver of the Corsa is assisting officers with their investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, saw the vehicle involved or the pedestrian in the moments leading up to it, or has dashcam footage, is urged to make contact with North Yorkshire Police if they have not already done so.

Please email ian.mckenzie@northyorkshire.police.uk or phone 101 quoting reference number 12230225350.