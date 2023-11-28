The Met Office has issued parts of North Yorkshire with a yellow weather warning for snow and ice over the next few days.
It comes as icy patches and up to 3cm of snow is possible, which may lead to hazardous conditions from Tuesday evening (November 28) and overnight into Wednesday morning (November 29).
The weather warning is in place from 5pm today until 11am on Wednesday.
A further warning has also been put in place from 5pm on Wednesday until 11am on Thursday (November 30).
This is due to showers, falling as snow inland, which will lead to icy patches and more hazardous conditions.
Much of the UK will see frosty weather starting from today, with temperatures forecast to dip as low as -8C in sheltered hills and glens in Scotland.
What to expect as North Yorkshire issued yellow weather warning for snow and ice
The Met Office says people can expect the following:
- Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces
- Probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths
- Some roads and railways likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services
The forecasters said: “Wintry showers will lead to ice forming on untreated surfaces during Tuesday evening and overnight into Wednesday morning.
⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️— Met Office (@metoffice) November 28, 2023
Snow and ice across parts of Scotland and northeast England
Tuesday 1700 – Wednesday 1100
Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs
Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/5HcTlMeHGC
“Snow will begin to accumulate, especially away from windward coasts, with 1-3cm possible.
"Higher routes of northeast Scotland may see up to 5cm of snow accumulate."
The Met Office adds: "Wintry showers will continue to affect northern and eastern parts of Scotland and northeast England during Wednesday evening, overnight and into Thursday morning.
"These are likely to fall onto frozen surfaces allowing icy patches to form.
"Additionally, showers will fall as snow inland, with up to 2cm possible in places, perhaps as much as 5 cm over high ground."
What different Met Office weather warnings mean
All the North Yorkshire areas issued yellow weather warning for snow and ice
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice across all of North Yorkshire.
However, here are all the areas in the region that currently appear under the yellow warning section on the map published by the forecasters:
- Thirsk
- Helmsley
- Pickering
- Malton
- Scarborough
- Whitby
What should I do?
You can keep up to date with the latest weather updates on the Met Office website where you can find out about travelling in heavy snow and ice as well as tips on staying safe in the snow.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel