It comes as icy patches and up to 3cm of snow is possible, which may lead to hazardous conditions from Tuesday evening (November 28) and overnight into Wednesday morning (November 29).

The weather warning is in place from 5pm today until 11am on Wednesday.

A further warning has also been put in place from 5pm on Wednesday until 11am on Thursday (November 30).

There could be up to 3cm of snowfall in North Yorkshire (Image: Met Office)

This is due to showers, falling as snow inland, which will lead to icy patches and more hazardous conditions.

Much of the UK will see frosty weather starting from today, with temperatures forecast to dip as low as -8C in sheltered hills and glens in Scotland.

What to expect as North Yorkshire issued yellow weather warning for snow and ice

The Met Office says people can expect the following:

Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces

Probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths

Some roads and railways likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services

The forecasters said: “Wintry showers will lead to ice forming on untreated surfaces during Tuesday evening and overnight into Wednesday morning.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️



Snow and ice across parts of Scotland and northeast England

Tuesday 1700 – Wednesday 1100



Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs

Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/5HcTlMeHGC — Met Office (@metoffice) November 28, 2023

“Snow will begin to accumulate, especially away from windward coasts, with 1-3cm possible.

"Higher routes of northeast Scotland may see up to 5cm of snow accumulate."

The Met Office adds: "Wintry showers will continue to affect northern and eastern parts of Scotland and northeast England during Wednesday evening, overnight and into Thursday morning.

"These are likely to fall onto frozen surfaces allowing icy patches to form.

"Additionally, showers will fall as snow inland, with up to 2cm possible in places, perhaps as much as 5 cm over high ground."

What different Met Office weather warnings mean

All the North Yorkshire areas issued yellow weather warning for snow and ice

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice across all of North Yorkshire.

However, here are all the areas in the region that currently appear under the yellow warning section on the map published by the forecasters:

Thirsk

Helmsley

Pickering

Malton

Scarborough

Whitby

What should I do?





You can keep up to date with the latest weather updates on the Met Office website where you can find out about travelling in heavy snow and ice as well as tips on staying safe in the snow.