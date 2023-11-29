The mischievous Christmas character will be bringing a festive sneer to Whartons Wonderland at Rufforth Airfield in Wetherby Road up until December 24 with the green guy played by none other than Ryan Swain, from Malton.

The 33-year-old TV and Radio host who has also been a mental health campaigner and speaker for two years and said: "I'm really excited and looking forward to bringing lots of laughter and festive cheer to Whartons Wonderland at Rufforth Airfield and can’t wait to bring the character to life.

"I am a huge fan of Jim Carey and have always been compared to a younger version of him since I was child, I can impersonate him well and do all of his mannerisms and expressions as they are with me on a day to day basis as it is.

"At Whartons you will be sure to have the most magical experience.

"When you book to meet Santa, you will not only meet the main man himself you will also get to experience the magical Wharton's walk. You will walk through the New York Sky line, real life snow storm, candy cane lane and of course watch out for me as the Grinch."

Organisers said there will be a Christmas market open to the public including stalls with "something for everyone", fairground and donkey rides, activities and much more.

The Christmas market area is free to attend with parking, but the magical walk to meet Santa is priced at £15 per person.

Further details can be found on the event's website: http://whartonswonderland.com/book-now

Last year Ryan and a group of other skateboarders in Malton made headlines after campaigning to Norton Town Council for funding to refurbish Malton Skate Park and the renowned half-pipe ramp at the site. They managed to secure £50,000 for the work at the skate park - which Ryan was over the moon about.

Ryan was born with a heart defect and had to have major heart surgery when he was four, and last year he was named York Community Pride Person of the Year.

