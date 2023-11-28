Breedon Group plc has brought forward plans to extend North Cave quarry to the north-west and said existing jobs will be secured there and in the local supply chain.

Ahead of submitting a planning application for the development, Breedon launched a public consultation which it said would ensure awareness and understanding of the quarry’s operations.

The consultation will close on Monday 4 December 2023.

Breedon will also host a drop in event tomorrow (November 29) at North Cave Village Hall in Westgate between 2pm and 7pm, where members of the team will be on hand to answer questions about the scheme.

The quarry has also created North Cave Wetlands Nature Reserve, which the company said is one of the most successful quarry restoration schemes in the UK.

A spokesperson for the company said the extension of the quarry may also provide opportunities to extend the Wetlands, further enhancing the environment as well as the social and economic benefits of the reserve.

Niall Kelly, planning and estates manager at Breedon said: "As part of our commitment to our local communities, we’re thrilled to announce the commencement of a public consultation regarding the expansion of North Cave Quarry.

“We actively encourage all local residents to view our proposals and more importantly, have their say.

“We are proud of our commitment to working collaboratively with the communities in which we operate.

“We pride ourselves on being good neighbours and are committed to being transparent to ensure a comprehensive understanding of all our operations.”

As part of the consultation process, Breedon has launched a dedicated project website available at www.northcavequarry.co.uk.

Interested parties can also contact the project team by emailing northcavequarry@havingyoursay.co.uk or calling 033 3358 0502 (Monday to Friday 9am to 5.30pm).