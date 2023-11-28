EMERGENCY crews have been called in after a crash on a major road in York.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called at 5.44pm yesterday (November 27) after reports of a crash on the A64 Eastbound, near Copmanthorpe.
A service spokesman said: “Fire and Rescue crews from Tadcaster, Acomb and York attended a two vehicle road traffic collision.
“Crews carried out scene safety and casualty care.
“The incident was left with the police.”
