EMERGENCY crews have been called in after a crash on a major road in York.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called at 5.44pm yesterday (November 27) after reports of a crash on the A64 Eastbound, near Copmanthorpe.

A service spokesman said: “Fire and Rescue crews from Tadcaster, Acomb and York attended a two vehicle road traffic collision.

“Crews carried out scene safety and casualty care.

“The incident was left with the police.”

 