Firefighters were alerted after an elderly woman fell in her North Yorkshire home.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue service responded to a call from the ambulance service at 9.06am today (November 27), to a property near Scalby Road in Scarborough.
A spokesperson for the fire service said: "Crews carried the casualty down a two floor building and into the ambulance."
The woman was then left with paramedics at the scene.
