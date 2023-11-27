Firefighters were alerted after an elderly woman fell in her North Yorkshire home.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue service responded to a call from the ambulance service at 9.06am today (November 27), to a property near Scalby Road in Scarborough.

A spokesperson for the fire service said: "Crews carried the casualty down a two floor building and into the ambulance."

The woman was then left with paramedics at the scene.