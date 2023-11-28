The launch, which is free to attend, will take place at the Priory Street Centre in the centre of York on Thursday, December 7, from 9.30am to 12pm.

The council says new business support programmes are free as they are funded through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF), part of the UK Government’s Levelling Up agenda, which provides £2.6 billion of funding across the nation for local investment by March 2025.

The event will open with a welcome from the council’s deputy leader and executive member for transport and economy, Councillor Pete Kilbane.

Cllr Kilbane said: “I’m looking forward to welcoming our city’s business community to this launch event.

“We’ve committed in our council plan for the next four years, One City for All, to deliver a fair, thriving, green economy that works for all.

“The programmes we’re launching through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund will be vital in helping us achieve this ambition.

“As a business owner, I know that the success of our local businesses is key to making our city an even better place to live and work by growing the economy, creating well-paid jobs and making the most of our highly-skilled workforce.

“I’d encourage organisations of all shapes and sizes to take this opportunity to find out more about these fantastic support programmes which will help bring about a bright future for our city’s businesses.”

Representatives from each of the newly-launched programmes, as well as the council, will take the stage to tell businesses about the support they will be offering in the months and years ahead.

The programmes are:

Start & Grow -York, provided by Momentic

This programme offers support to start-ups and businesses in their first stages of development, helping them assess their self-employment readiness and providing bespoke advice on topics including marketing, social media and web design.

IGNITE Your Social Enterprise, provided by Quantum Vantage

IGNITE gives non-profits and social enterprises an extra boost through a programme of outreach, practical workshops, one-to-one support and coaching to help social enterprises secure investment, grow their delivery and scale their business.

Open to those already running a project for social good, as well as those planning to start one, IGNITE will help social entrepreneurs fine-tune their vision and turn it into a force to be reckoned with.

Innovate York, provided by the University of York

The Innovate York project is a package of tailored workshops and specialist masterclasses for entrepreneurs and businesses in York.

The university will also deliver the ‘Women in Innovation’ programme, supporting the city’s female-led businesses to realise their innovation potential.

Decarbonising the business base in York, provided by Green Economy

This programme offers expert advice and access to innovative technologies, in order to reduce businesses’ carbon footprints, identify and realise cost savings, improve efficiency and support the transition to greener, more sustainable business models.

If you would like to attend the launch, please register for a free ticket here.