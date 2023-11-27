A WOMAN who died in a crash on a major road through East Yorkshire has been named.
As The Press reported at the time, an elderly woman was killed and two men injured in a crash on Friday afternoon (November 24) on the B1253 near Driffield.
The woman has now been named by Humberside Police as 70-year-old Susan Whittles.
A police spokesman said: "We were called at around 3pm to reports that a red Volkswagen T-ROC and a grey Audi A6 had been involved in a collision on the B1253, at the crossroad junction of High Street and Burton Road near to Rudston.
"Emergency services were deployed however despite their efforts, the driver of the Volkswagen, Susan, sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene.
"Susan’s family continue to be supported by specialist trained officers at this incredibly sad time.
"A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and has since been released on conditional bail whilst enquiries continue.
"We continue to appeal to anyone who was in the area around the time of the collision, or anyone who may have CCTV or dashcam footage that may assist with our enquiries, to contact us on our non-emergency number 101, quoting log 276 of November 24."
