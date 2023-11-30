City of York Council is planning the green initiative after scooping a £39,000 grant as part of the "coronation living fund" by DEFRA and the Forestry Commission.

The scheme aims to fund local tree planting initiatives and was set up to commemorate the Coronation of King Charles III.

Now the council is asking people in York to have their say on where the trees are located.

Each micro wood will be developed using the 'Miyawaki' method, which refers to densely planting a variety of species that are local to the area in a small space, which then leads to a dense forest.

Councillor Jenny Kent, Joint Executive Member for Environment and Climate Emergency at City of York Council, said: "This is fantastic news. We can’t wait to showcase small scale, high density, native tree planting in York.

"Trees are vital to capture carbon, improve air quality, help biodiversity, provide shade and cooling in hotter temperatures, increase absorption of water to help prevent flash flooding, and let’s not forget, are beautiful to look at and walk among.

"Congratulations to all involved; we would love to hear your suggestions for planting sites."

The council is inviting suggestions for sites, as well as consulting community stakeholders. Ideas can be submitted by email to: yorkgreenstreets@york.gov.uk by January 31, 2024. With sites to be chosen in Spring 2024.