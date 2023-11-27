Snow showers are expected on the North Sea coast, including Scotland and the North East of England from Wednesday (November 29) and heading into the weekend.

Oli Claydon, a spokesman for the Met Office said: “There will be snow showers but we are not likely to see significant accumulation on the ground.”

Meanwhile, parts of rural eastern England could see temperatures as low as -5C.

Getting cold this week but how cold?



Well, around 5-7 degrees below average...https://t.co/DZH80OEqu3 | Simon pic.twitter.com/u1y1WpuuBf — BBC Weather (@bbcweather) November 27, 2023

“We could see some snow moving into southeastern parts of the UK towards the end of the week, including Hampshire,” Oli added.

“However, it may also remain dry.”

The Met Office has also said the rest of the UK will see frosty weather from Tuesday (November 28), with temperatures forecast to dip as low as -8C in sheltered hills and glens in Scotland.

But what does the weather have in store for York?

Will it snow in York this week?





Do you remember the last time it snowed in York? (Image: Getty)

It looks like York could have a chance of some snow on Friday (December 1), as a band of snow moves toward the area, according to WX Charts which is run by MetDesk.

Currently, the weather chart shows around 1-2cm could fall in the morning (9am).

There is also a possibility of 0.2cm falling on Sunday evening (December 3) at around 6pm.

The BBC weather forecast for Friday says temperatures will be approximately 4C, with lows of -2C and a gentle breeze will accompany sleet showers anywhere between 7am and 10am.

On Sunday, it’s thought there will be sleet showers and light winds, with temperatures of 3C and lows of -2C.

This is when York could expect snow this week according to WX Charts (Image: WX Charts)

BBC Weather presenter and meteorologist Simon King said: "It's going to be a cold week with temperatures only around 2 to 7 degrees Celsius - which is below the average for the time of year."

He added: "With a cold north easterly wind, snow showers will come into northern and eastern areas of the UK and while this will mostly be over high ground, there's a chance that there could be snow to low levels for a time.

"There's also a small possibility of getting some sleet or snow to southern areas of the UK later in the week too.

"Forecasting snow in the UK, in December is actually really tricky. Being an island, it's typically not quite cold enough and we still have a battle between milder tropical air and colder Arctic air.

"While we still have the battle of the air masses, how much rain that turns into sleet or snow is always a difficult forecast to make."

You can keep up to date with the winter weather forecast in York and North Yorkshire on the Met Office and BBC Weather websites.