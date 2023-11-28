Although a relatively new phenomenon, it is now one of the biggest shopping events of the year, the other being the New Year’s sales.

Yet could this be affecting our mental health? The answer is 'more than likely'.

Shopping addiction is like any other addiction, be that to a substance or activity.

The psychology of these one-day events is that you will get a bargain that you would not get at any other time of the year, or indeed ever again.

The advertisers capitalise on customers’ fear of missing out.

Individuals buy in this state of frenzy because they feel that that by getting an item at reduced price, they will have money for other purchases.

They may also worry that if they do not purchase said item immediately, when they come to need it in the future, it will be beyond their reach. With this will come the emotion of regret.

The positive feelings associated with such purchases are the temporary thrill of a 'good deal' and the reaffirmation that we have made a sensible decision and are in control.

Abnormal shopping behaviour can fall into two broad categories, impulse buying and compulsive purchasing.

In the former the person is pressured into buying an item by the worry of it being an offer with a time expiry. You are often given the idea that this is a 'once only…. not to be repeated' event. The purchase is driven by fear of missing out.

Such is the pressure that the shopper may not even consider whether they actually need the item. People have been known to buy items they then never use, or try once before discarding.

After the instant gratification may come the feeling of regret, particularly if you did not need the item in the first place, it has not matched up to your expectations, or you have spent money that you could not afford to.

The second behaviour, compulsive purchasing, is the uncontrollable desire to buy. It is often as a result of negative emotions, or the need to fill an inner emptiness.

This is perhaps the more dangerous strategy because it can become uncontrollable to the point where individuals spiral into serious debt.

Whereas previously you would likely leave the shops when you had the visible evidence of bags weighing you down, online shopping has made this redundant.

Consumers can easily spend much more than they planned to without struggling under the weight of their purchases.

Store cards mean you can spend far more than you would have wished to, with the realisation of this only arriving when you receive a credit card bill you cannot pay.

Needless to say, the mental health issues of impulse buying and compulsive spending are significant. Far from something to be lightly scoffed at, shopping addiction is a reality, that can push sufferers into significant anxiety and depression.

Thankfully there are many self-help tips that you can employ. First and foremost is the recognition that your mental and physical health are your most important priorities.

With regard to impulse buying, it is recommended that when you consider an item, you pause for 10 minutes before making an immediate purchase.

A bargain is only a bargain if you needed the item in the first place.

Online retailers have been advised to promote responsible spending in the same way that gambling companies have tools to identify those at risk of excessive betting.

Yet the responsibility still lies largely with the individual.

Sensible spending means accounting for your incoming salary and outgoing bills, and only spending what you can afford to after that.

Responsible purchasing throughout the year, buying items you need, when you need them, means you are less likely to succumb to one-off events.

If despite this you are unable to control spending, or indeed any impulsive behaviour, it is definitely time to seek help.

Cognitive behavioural therapy is just one of the many ways that individuals with any form of addiction can start to understand why they act in a particular way, as well as providing a platform to help change coping strategies that do more harm than good.

Dr. Zak Uddin, GP

Some useful websites:

- start2stop.co.uk/shopping-addiction/

- debthelptools.com/shopaholics-anonymous-uk/

- addictionsuk.com/types-of-addictions/shopping-addiction/