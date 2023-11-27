A MAN from York is being hunted by police following his connection to three violent offences.
North Yorkshire Police say 34-year-old Mark Anthony Ainsley is wanted in connection with aggravated burglary, affray and possession of a firearm.
The police are urging people not to approach him if they see him, but are calling on the public to help them trace his location.
If you do see him you are asked to call 999 immediately, quoting reference number 12230224636.
