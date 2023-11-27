Police have issued CCTV images of a man they'd like to speak to following a public order offence at Ripon Cathedral.

The incident happened at about 11.15am, on Friday, October 20.

A spokesperson for the force said: "The man is described as white, about 6ft tall, in his early 40s, and is believed to be from the Ripon area."

Anyone with any information is asked to email: craig.brogden@northyorkshire.police.uk, quoting reference 12230199599.

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC 116 Craig Brogden.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.