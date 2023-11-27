A WANTED man who is believed to be in York is being hunted police.

North Yorkshire Police is trying to trace 45-year-old Geoffrey Hicks.

A spokesperson said: "He is believed to be in the York area, and has links to the city."

The force ask that if you see him, or know where he is, please contact North Yorkshire Police immediately - 101 with information, or 999 with an immediate sighting.

Please quote reference number 12230174361 when you speak to us.