The six-time Snooker World Championships finalist - widely considered the greatest player never to win the world title - was in the city for the Mr Q UK Championships, hosted at York Barbican.

Jimmy, who was 1992 UK Champion, headed to Mediterranean restaurant The Olive Tree, in Tower Street, for dinner last Friday (November 24).

General manager at The Olive Tree, Pina, said: "The Olive Tree York was honoured to welcome Jimmy White and his esteemed guests for an evening of fine dining.

"We take pride in providing an exceptional culinary experience, and it was a pleasure to have Mr White appreciate our head chef's authentic Mediterranean creations."

According to the restaurant, Jimmy is a fan because of its view of Clifford's Tower, as well as the nearby Castle Snooker Club, which he attends regularly on trips to York.

The UK Snooker Championships will be taking place at York Barbican until December 3.

Sadly, Jimmy's restaurant visit didn't bring him luck. He lost 6-2 to teenager Xing Zihao in the first qualifying round of the tournament on Saturday.