Following in the footsteps of actress Jean Alexander - better known as Coronation Street's Hilda Ogden - and the late BBC Look North presenter, Harry Gration, Selby's new MP Keir Mather, 25, will turn on the Christmas lights in Burn, just south of Selby.

Jean Alexander with Santa at the 2008 switch-on

Mr Mather, who takes up the unofficial title of “Baby of the House” at Westminster because he is currently the youngest MP, will join the community on Saturday, December 2 to visit Burn Methodist Chapel Christmas Tree Festival and then to switch on the Christmas lights.

The festival, open from 1- 5pm, showcases themed trees decorated by residents -and refreshments are available.

Members of Selby Community Choir will be singing a selection of Christmas carols and popular songs in the chapel and will then join Mr Mather at the village war memorials opposite the Wheatsheaf pub to switch on the lights at 4pm approximately.

Other noteables to turn on the village lights over the years include ITV Calendar’s Christine Talbot and Jon Hill, York’s favourite panto dame Berwick Kaler, Selby Rock Choir, the Yorkshire Rows transatlantic race team and representatives of the region’s ambulance, fire and police services.

Panto Dame Berwick Kaler

Keir has, in the tradition of Burn lights ‘switcher-onners’, been invited to nominate a charity for the village to support at community events throughout 2024 and his choice is The Clothing Bank.

Established in January 2020 by Susan Bell and Sally Parkinson, originally just in a passage-way between two friends’ houses, The Clothing Bank now has volunteer drop off points at over 130 locations throughout Yorkshire and has helped more than 15,000 people struggling to clothe themselves or their family after coping with everyday living costs.

Burn village Christmas Tree Festival is on from 1pm – 5pm on Saturday, December 2 at Burn Methodist Chapel with entertainment by Selby Community Choir and refreshments at Burn village. Keir will carry out the Christmas lights switch-on at about 4pm on the day at Burn War Memorials.