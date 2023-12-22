As The Press previously reported, patients at Stockton-on-the-Forest's surgery were told that the site was closing on August 9 this year.

Managed and owned by the Haxby Group partnership, the surgery was closed "due to staff shortages".

Residents and Liberal Democrat councillors spoke out about the closure, which came after the surgery had spent 40 years running in the village.

For the 1,200 residents of Stockton-on-the-Forest, the nearest surgery is now in Huntington.

A planning application for the site's future was submitted to City of York Council on November 3. It has since been "validated", meaning the council has confirmed all the documents were submitted correctly.

Local company O'Neill's Associates is listed as the agents that applied for the building to be changed from commercial use to a dwelling.

The former GP surgery is planned to be turned into a one storey home, equipped with three garden spaces, a patio, two off-street parking spaces and two bedrooms.

City of York Council held a consultation on the development in late November.