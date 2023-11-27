There have been over 60 former Wilko sites that have re-opened as Poundland stores across the UK in 2023.
Wilko entered administration in August leaving all 400 stores and 12,500 employees at risk.
Administrators at PwC were forced to sell off Wilko’s assets after failing to secure a rescue deal for the whole business.
As a result, all Wilko stores were forced to close.
However, fellow retailer B&M bought 51 Wilko stores at the beginning of September in a deal thought to be worth around £13 million.
The Range agreed to a deal to buy Wilko’s brand for around £5 million.
While Poundland owner Pepco also agreed on a deal to buy 71 Wilko stores from administrator PwC following the collapse of the high street chain.
Full list of former Wilko stores that have re-opened as Poundlands in 2023
Poundland re-opened its first lot of former Wilko stores under their brand back in September.
Since then, there have been a further 62 stores opened across the UK.
We’re opening/relocating 75 stores over three months! 🥳— Poundland (@Poundland) October 25, 2023
We wouldn’t be able to do this without our amazing team - including over 500 former Wilko colleagues who are joining us.
Find out if we’re coming to an area local to you: https://t.co/X2PWlyqu7i pic.twitter.com/Fbo0UO0ZGm
The 62 former Wilko stores that have already re-opened under the Poundland brand in 2023 are:
- Stevenage
- Camberley
- Barnstable
- Long Eaton
- Retford
- Brentwood
- Altrincham
- Worksop
- West Ealing
- Wembley
- Sale
- Seaham
- Selly Oak
- Bishops Stortford
- Melton Mowbray
- Matlock
- Chepstow
- Nottingham
- Worcester
- Ellesmere Port
- Brigg
- Redruth
- Ferndown
- Pontypool
- Ripley
- Bolton
- Gateshead
- Bicester
- Peterborough
- Sheffield
- Cramlington
- Aberdare
- Rugeley
- Broad Street, Chell Road, Stafford, Staffordshire, West Midlands
- Pendle Rise Shopping Centre, Nelson, Lancashire
- The Peel Centre, Great Portwood Street, Stockport, Greater Manchester
- The Mall, Church Street, Eccles, Manchester
- London Street, Southport, Merseyside
- Lord Street, Leigh, Greater Manchester
- East Street, Barking, London
- High Street, Maidenhead, Berkshire
- Bede Precinct, Viking Centre, Jarrow, South Tyneside
- The Broadway, Scunthorpe, Lincolnshire
- Unit A3, Carregaman Road, Ammanford, SA18 3ED
- 13 Institute Lane, Alfreton, DE55 7BQ
- 12 Vale House, Pavilion Shopping Centre, Thornaby, TS17 9FD
- 15 Market Place, South Shields, NE33 1JF
- Unit 15-18 Killingworth Centre, Newcastle-upon-Tyne, NE12 6YT
- Level 3, Darwin Shopping Centre, Shrewsbury, Shropshire, SY1 1PL
- Unit 38, Salter Shopping Centre, St Andrews Square, Droitwich, WR9 8HE
- 3-7 High Street, Redhill, RH1 1RD
- Epic House, 2 Charles Street, Leicester, LE1 3JA
- 18-19 Bancroft, Hitchen, SG5 1JQ
- Unit 16, Lagny Street, Alnwick, NE66 1LB
- 22-24 Headingley Central, Otley Road, Headingley, Leeds, LS6 2UE
- 48-52 Freeman Street, Grimsby, DN32 7AG
- Unit 11, St Andrews Retail Park, Hull, HU3 4EH
- 12-14 Bore Street, Lichfield, WS13 6LL
- 30-40 High Street, Wombwell, Barnsley, S73 8AA
- Edmonton Green Shopping Centre, 3-11 North Square, London, N9 0TZ
- 41 Hamilton Way, Oak Mall Centre, Greenock, PA15 1RQ
- 32 Yoden Way, Castle Dene Shopping Centre, Peterlee, SR8 1A
Poundland is set to re-open a further two former Wilko sites on Saturday, December 9, according to The Metro.
These two sites are:
- Chester (December 9)
- Swindon (December 9)
Wilko stores returning to the UK high street in 2023
Wilko is set to make a return to the UK high street in December, with the retailer revealing it would be opening three stores before the end of 2023.
Not long to go now!— wilko.com (@LoveWilko) November 22, 2023
Our stores are opening in Plymouth and Exeter on 1st December and Luton on 8th December. Will we see you there? RSVP so we know you're coming!
Plymouth https://t.co/fdfiRPuXlY
Exeter https://t.co/EZpsPW4r0Q
Luton https://t.co/MstSDza48c#lovewilko pic.twitter.com/R9bKfiBk1r
The three Wilko stores will be opening in:
- Plymouth (December 1)
- Exeter (December 1)
- Luton (December 8)
The retailer also revealed it planned to open more stories in the new year.
