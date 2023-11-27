Wilko entered administration in August leaving all 400 stores and 12,500 employees at risk.

Administrators at PwC were forced to sell off Wilko’s assets after failing to secure a rescue deal for the whole business.

As a result, all Wilko stores were forced to close.

Wilko is set to return to the UK high street in December 2023. (Image: PA)

However, fellow retailer B&M bought 51 Wilko stores at the beginning of September in a deal thought to be worth around £13 million.

The Range agreed to a deal to buy Wilko’s brand for around £5 million.

While Poundland owner Pepco also agreed on a deal to buy 71 Wilko stores from administrator PwC following the collapse of the high street chain.

Full list of former Wilko stores that have re-opened as Poundlands in 2023

Poundland re-opened its first lot of former Wilko stores under their brand back in September.

Since then, there have been a further 62 stores opened across the UK.

We’re opening/relocating 75 stores over three months! 🥳



We wouldn’t be able to do this without our amazing team - including over 500 former Wilko colleagues who are joining us.



Find out if we’re coming to an area local to you: https://t.co/X2PWlyqu7i pic.twitter.com/Fbo0UO0ZGm — Poundland (@Poundland) October 25, 2023

The 62 former Wilko stores that have already re-opened under the Poundland brand in 2023 are:

Stevenage

Camberley

Barnstable

Long Eaton

Retford

Brentwood

Altrincham

Worksop

West Ealing

Wembley

Sale

Seaham

Selly Oak

Bishops Stortford

Melton Mowbray

Matlock

Chepstow

Nottingham

Worcester

Ellesmere Port

Brigg

Redruth

Ferndown

Pontypool

Ripley

Bolton

Gateshead

Bicester

Peterborough

Sheffield

Cramlington

Aberdare

Rugeley

Broad Street, Chell Road, Stafford, Staffordshire, West Midlands

Pendle Rise Shopping Centre, Nelson, Lancashire

The Peel Centre, Great Portwood Street, Stockport, Greater Manchester

The Mall, Church Street, Eccles, Manchester

London Street, Southport, Merseyside

Lord Street, Leigh, Greater Manchester

East Street, Barking, London

High Street, Maidenhead, Berkshire

Bede Precinct, Viking Centre, Jarrow, South Tyneside

The Broadway, Scunthorpe, Lincolnshire

Unit A3, Carregaman Road, Ammanford, SA18 3ED

13 Institute Lane, Alfreton, DE55 7BQ

12 Vale House, Pavilion Shopping Centre, Thornaby, TS17 9FD

15 Market Place, South Shields, NE33 1JF

Unit 15-18 Killingworth Centre, Newcastle-upon-Tyne, NE12 6YT

Level 3, Darwin Shopping Centre, Shrewsbury, Shropshire, SY1 1PL

Unit 38, Salter Shopping Centre, St Andrews Square, Droitwich, WR9 8HE

3-7 High Street, Redhill, RH1 1RD

Epic House, 2 Charles Street, Leicester, LE1 3JA

18-19 Bancroft, Hitchen, SG5 1JQ

Unit 16, Lagny Street, Alnwick, NE66 1LB

22-24 Headingley Central, Otley Road, Headingley, Leeds, LS6 2UE

48-52 Freeman Street, Grimsby, DN32 7AG

Unit 11, St Andrews Retail Park, Hull, HU3 4EH

12-14 Bore Street, Lichfield, WS13 6LL

30-40 High Street, Wombwell, Barnsley, S73 8AA

Edmonton Green Shopping Centre, 3-11 North Square, London, N9 0TZ

41 Hamilton Way, Oak Mall Centre, Greenock, PA15 1RQ

32 Yoden Way, Castle Dene Shopping Centre, Peterlee, SR8 1A

Poundland is set to re-open a further two former Wilko sites on Saturday, December 9, according to The Metro.

These two sites are:

Chester (December 9)

Swindon (December 9)

Wilko stores returning to the UK high street in 2023

Wilko is set to make a return to the UK high street in December, with the retailer revealing it would be opening three stores before the end of 2023.

Not long to go now!



Our stores are opening in Plymouth and Exeter on 1st December and Luton on 8th December. Will we see you there? RSVP so we know you're coming!



Plymouth https://t.co/fdfiRPuXlY

Exeter https://t.co/EZpsPW4r0Q

Luton https://t.co/MstSDza48c#lovewilko pic.twitter.com/R9bKfiBk1r — wilko.com (@LoveWilko) November 22, 2023

The three Wilko stores will be opening in:

Plymouth (December 1)

Exeter (December 1)

Luton (December 8)

The retailer also revealed it planned to open more stories in the new year.