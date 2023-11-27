Players, who had been minutes away from resuming first-round action, and fans were evacuated from the venue as alarms sounded and the fire brigade rushed to the scene last night (November 26).

World Snooker Tour confirmed: “The Fire Brigade identified a small fire in the reception of the York Barbican. It has now been put out and the building has been adjudged as safe for fans and players to return.”

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said they were called at 6.55pm.

A spokesman said: “York, Acomb and Huntington crews attended a building, following a report of smoke inside.

“On arrival, the crew located an overheated ventilation fan.

“The crew carried out an inspection using a thermal image camera and staff members isolated the power to the fan. Advice was given.”

After a delay of about an hour, during which players were ushered to the warmth of a nearby pub, play in the matches between Shaun Murphy and Hossein Vafaei, and Ali Carter and Matthew Selt, was due to get under way.

Snooker player Shaun Murphy sits in a local pub as he waits for play to resume after a fire at the Barbican Theatre during day two of the MrQ UK Championship 2023 at the York Barbican (Image: Mike Egerton/PA Wire)