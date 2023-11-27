Police want information to help find 16-year-old Elsie who was reported missing by her family in Selby just after 11pm on Sunday (November 26) and she was last seen by a friend outside Home Bargains at the Market Cross Shopping Centre at around 10.45pm.

Officers have contacted all known family and friends in the effort to confirm Elsie is safe and well.

Bus and train operators are also supporting the search, but it is believed she will still be in the Selby area.

However, due to the cold weather conditions and that Elsie is thought to have no money, concerns are growing for her safety.

We are appealing for possible sightings of Elsie and any information regarding her whereabouts since Sunday night.

Elsie is described as white, aged 16, dark red hair, 5ft 3in tall, slim build, blue eyes, and she wears glasses.

It is believed she is wearing a grey hooded top and a black Adidas coat.

If you can help the missing person investigation, please call North Yorkshire Police on 101, option 4, with information.

For immediate sightings, please dial 999 so we can make sure Elsie is safe.

Quote reference number 12230225205 when providing details.

Quote reference number 12230225205 when providing details.