Madness and Sir Tom Jones will take to the stage at Scarborough Open Air Theatre next summer.

Brit Award winner Becky Hill also joins the line up on the coast.

Welsh legend Sir Tom is first up, with a performance in Scarborough on Wednesday, June 26.

With a career spanning more than six decades, he has enjoyed huge success including selling more than 100 million records, and still remains an esteemed and influential figure in the music industry.

At the age of 83, Jones has received glowing reviews for his most recent Ethan Johns-produced albums Surrounded By Time, Long Lost Suitcase, Spirit In The Room, and Praise and Blame.

This will be the fourth time the artist has headlined Scarborough OAT – the UK’s biggest open-air theatre.

On Friday, July 12, Madness takes to the stage as part of a 19-date summer tour.

The music giants are no strangers to Scarborough, having headlined the venue in 2017 and 2019.

This time they will not only be bringing their legendary live show to the Yorkshire coast, but their first ever number one album.

The 13th studio album by pop’s Nutty Boys – Theatre Of The Absurd Presents C’est La Vie – debuted at the top spot in the UK Album Charts last Friday (November 24).

Madness said: "Would you Adam and Eve it?! It only took us 40 years to get there but we've just gone and ruddy scored our first number one album with Theatre Of The Absurd Presents C'est La Vie and we thought, what better way to celebrate than to announce a summer tour?!”

The band boasts 11 top 10 albums and 15 top 10 singles, including Our House, It Must Be Love, One Step Beyond, My Girl, Wings Of A Dove and Baggy Trousers.

Meanwhile, Becky Hill will perform in Scarborough on Thursday, August 29.

The singer has written chart-smashing dance-pop songs and is said to be a leading force in the UK music scene.

She secured two BRIT Awards, 18 top 40 singles (including the current hit Disconnect) and billions of streams.

The singer and songwriter’s chart-topping journey has seen collaborations with top artists and producers across the globe.

Scarborough Open Air Theatre’s live shows are presented by promoters Cuffe and Taylor.

Julian Murray, Cuffe and Taylor’s venue programmer, said the team was “delighted” to announce the three headliners.

“In Sir Tom, Madness and Becky Hill we have three incredible talents that are not only no strangers to this incredible venue, but artists we know will be popular with local gig goers and visitors alike,” he said.

Tickets for all three headline shows go on general sale at 9am and Friday (December 1) via scarboroughopenairtheatre.co.uk