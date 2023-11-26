The crossing is in Tower Street close to the entrance to St George's Field car park and just down the slope from Castle Mills Bridge over the River Foss.

As The Press reported, City of York Council announced that the pedestrian and cyclist crossing would be built last December (2022).

The new crossing being used earlier today (Image: Andy D'Agorne)

The installation is part of the first phase of the council's Active Travel Programme aimed at boosting the city's walking and cycling infrastructure.

At the time the council’s then executive member for transport Andy D’Agorne said the projects would make it easier and more attractive for residents to walk, wheel, scoot and cycle safely conveniently around the city.

Speaking during the announcement last year, a council spokesperson said cyclists and pedestrians previously had no safe and direct way of crossing Tower Street from the car park, and plans were currently in place to develop the Castle Mills area around the Castle Museum.

They said the design would initially provide a pedestrian crossing until a planned cycle route was available, when it would be upgraded to a toucan crossing.