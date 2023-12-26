The animal welfare charity warned pets are facing a bleak winter as it released new figures showing abandonments have spiralled as owners struggle amid the cost-of-living crisis.

Projected figures for North Yorkshire show the charity expects to receive 448 reports of abandoned animals – an increase of 38 from last year and 136 compared to 2021.

The figure was 367 in 2020, which fell to 316 in 2021 and increased to 410 in 2022.

Already this year, up to the end of October, the animal welfare charity has received 17,838 reports of abandoned animals across England and Wales - which, if such trends continue, would equate to 21,417 reports over 2023.



This compares with 16,118 reports during the whole of 2020, meaning the RSPCA is on course to see an eye-watering 32.9 per cent rise in abandonment calls this year.

'Perfect storm' means 'more animals than ever' needing RSPCA's help

Dermot Murphy, who heads the RSPCA frontline rescue teams, said lasting effects of the pandemic coupled with the ongoing cost of living crisis has created the “perfect storm” and the charity expects “more animals than ever” will need its help this year.

"Abandonment calls to our emergency line are now at a three-year high, as we respond to an increasing number of animals being given up and dumped,” he said.



“Behind these shocking statistics are thousands of vulnerable animals. Each one is a valuable life in urgent need of our help.

“We’re desperately concerned about the coming winter months in North Yorkshire. Abandonments have soared and many rescue centres are full to bursting, so we are facing an unprecedented winter crisis.

“Our rescue teams are set to be busier than ever this Christmas - so we need animal lovers to join the Christmas rescue and donate to help us be there for animals in desperate need as neglect and abandonment soars.”

Dermot added that the RSCPA has been working “tirelessly to bring animals to safety” for nearly 200 years.

“We’ll continue to do so for as long as we’re needed but we can’t do that without the support of fellow animal lovers. Together, we could save more lives,” he continued.



“The support of the public helps neglected and abandoned animals in so many ways - from buying soft, warm bedding and nourishing food for an animal who’s desperately cold and hungry, to funding vital vet care for an animal who’s suffering and in pain.”

This year the RSPCA is asking supporters to join its Christmas Rescue by donating to help rescue teams reach the thousands of animals who desperately need them.

For information about York’s RSPCA rehoming centre visit: https://www.rspca-yorkhome.org.uk/help/adopt-an-animal/