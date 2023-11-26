Hazardous area computer manufacturer HMi Elements, based in Malton, has spoke of the firm’s success as the year starts to come to an end.

The business provides cutting-edge technology tailored to the global oil and gas industry.

Its state-of-the-art computers are used by industry giants including Baker Hughes, National Oilwell Varco, Cameron and Nabors.

This year the firm has welcomed nine new appointments and recorded and upturn in profits.

CEO Howard Gould said the “robust” demand for oil and gas throughout 2023 and has been a “significant driver” of the business’ success, along with the “unwavering dedication and hard work” of its team.

Read next:

"Looking ahead, it's imperative that we invest in new technology to maintain our competitive edge,” he continued.

"I want to personally thank our entire team for their unwavering loyalty and commitment. Their hard work is unquestionably paying dividends."

For over three decades, HMi Elements has transformed the way professionals in the oil and gas industry operate, offering high quality hazardous area computing technology that enhances operational performance while ensuring site and personal safety.

The company says it continues to support its clients in their transition to "clean energy and their pursuit of sustainability programs".