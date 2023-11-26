North Yorkshire Police shared a photograph of the car – a Kia SUV – on social media in a bid to trace its owner.

A force spokesperson said yesterday afternoon (Saturday, November 26) the driver of the car failed to stop for police officers in Cleveland.

"I know we have covered the plate, but you might remember failing to stop for our colleagues in Cleveland on Saturday afternoon," they said on social media, addressing the post to the car's owner.

“You parked the car in Scarborough, where we made a number of enquiries to find you.



“If you fancy a chat now, we can advise you how to get the 72 plate car back as it currently sitting in our impound yard!



“Please call us on 101, or drop in to Scarborough Police Station between 8am and 8pm daily quoting reference number 12230224549.”