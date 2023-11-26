A driver failed a roadside breath test after crashing their car on a major road in North Yorkshire, police have said.
Sergeant Paul Cording from North Yorkshire Police said the driver lost control of their vehicle on the A1M near Dishforth in the early hours of this morning (Sunday, November 26).
He shared a picture of the damaged Peugeot car on X (formerly Twitter) and said: “The driver of this vehicle lost control and crashed on the A1M near Dishforth in the early hours and subsequently failed a roadside breath test.
“An evidential breath test has been obtained which is also above the legal limit.
“Thankfully no injuries.”
