Kent Street, near the Barbican, is back open with roadworks in the street complete.

As The Press reported, the road closed on Monday, August 7, between its junctions with Fawcett Street and Barbican Road for drainage and highway resurfacing works to be carried out and was set to reopen on Sunday, October 8.

But City of York Council later said the work had over-run and extended the closure.

Kent Street is back open (Image: Mike Laycock)

The council initially said the road would be closed until Tuesday, November 28, but the work appears to have been completed ahead of schedule.

Kent Street is home to both the city centre fire station and a Q-Park car park and the council said access to both was maintained at all times during the work.

The work took place overnight between 10pm and 6am.