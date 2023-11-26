McDonald’s in York Road, Shiptonthorpe, opened on November 20, 2013, and has since grown from 60 to 100 employees.

The team has also supported local charities, community projects, good causes and sponsored children’s football teams.

Mike O’Reilly, local franchisee of McDonald’s in Shiptonthorpe, said he was “really happy" to celebrate the anniversary and “extremely proud” of the store’s staff past and present.

Read next:

“For a lot of young staff working at McDonald’s, these were their first jobs, and we offer them valuable life skills and work experience, whether that’s the discipline of getting to work on time every day, learning customer service skills and hygiene practices, or how to interact with others working in a team,” he said.

“I’m also proud of the work we have achieved at Shiptonthorpe and will continue to do supporting the local community and charities.

“Giving something back to the community we serve has always motivated myself and the restaurant teams.

“Most importantly I’d like to thank all our customers, past and present, who have supported our business and we look forward to serving you all for many years to come.”