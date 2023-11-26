St Helen’s Farm in Seaton Ross, near Pocklington, put QR codes on one million of its milk cartons that customers could scan and donate to Hope for Justice – a charity working to end modern slavery across the UK.

The firm then matched the total donations and, in addition to this, its owner Angus Wielkopolski pledged a further £10,000 – bringing the total donation to £28,400.

This total is enough to fund nearly two months of life-changing interventions from Hope for Justice’s advocacy team of case workers in the UK, the charity said.

Katy Gray, head of marketing at St Helen’s Farm, said the firm is “passionate” about supporting charities.

“We were honoured to work with Hope for Justice to support the incredible work the charity does and help to bring that number down,” she said.

“We are really proud of our customers for taking the time and effort to donate through the on pack QR code.”

Audhild Dahlstrøm, Hope for Justice’s interim global partnership director, thanked the firm and its customers for their donations.