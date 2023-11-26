Waste collection business RJC Plant Services, based in Church Fenton, will take part in the fundraiser on Thursday, December 6.

The route starts in Church Fenton, stopping outside Kirk Fenton Primary School at 4.30pm where pupils will greet them with Christmas carols.

Afterwards, the team will collect gifts from the Blacksmith’s Arms in Biggin and then arrive in Cawood where pupils from Cawood Primary School will welcome them with more songs at 5.30pm.

Zena Jackson, the firm’s company secretary, said elves and Santa himself will be involved in the collection.

“We know that many families have found this year extremely challenging, and there will be lots of children who won't have presents to open on Christmas Day,” she said.

“We wanted to do something for the children of North and West Yorkshire and the Mission Christmas appeal is a great campaign to support.”

The Mission Christmas appeal collects gifts and donations for children from birth to 18.

All donations are to be new gifts and unwrapped.

Further details on the fundraising campaign can be found at www.rjcplantservices.com