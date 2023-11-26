Father Christmas will visit the Yorkshire Wolds Railway on Saturday, December 2, and December 9, from 10am to 3pm.

The railway is run entirely by volunteers who are busy preparing the grotto that will be accessed just off platform one at Fimber Halt.

Celia Wilkinson, one of the volunteers, said the crew is getting into the festive spirit.

“Everyone has come together to make his visit special, and children under 10 will be able to visit him for only £5,” she said.

The railway’s membership and media director, Matthew Brown, said there will also be a range of Nordmann Fir trees available at the site.

Read next:

Phil Robson, the railway’s finance director, added: “As always, we are really grateful to the volunteers who have worked very hard to prepare the site.

“It’s a new event for us and we are excited to see how it turns out.

“These will be the last operating days of 2023 for the YWR.

“We will then close the site for the essential maintenance to start over the winter period before we reopen to the public on Easter Sunday in 2024.

“We have had an excellent operational year and would like to take this opportunity to thank all members, visitors, and businesses for their continued support – and wish everyone a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!”