Press camera club members captured the displays, which are also known as the aurora borealis.

Dave Ridsdill photographed the sky lit up with red and magenta near Tockwith.

Dave Ridsdill captured the Northern Lights above Tockwith last night (Image: Dave Ridsdill)

“What an amazing aurora tonight,” he said.

Lisa Addinall photographed light blue and green skies over Linton On Ouse.

Lisa Addinall captured the Northern Lights over Linton On Ouse last night (Image: Lisa Addinall)

Meanwhile, keen photographer and aurora hunter Paul Mortimer headed to the Yorkshire Dales to watch the displays.

He captured images of purple and green skies over Pateley Bridge at around 7.30pm.

Paul Mortimer captured the Northern Lights over Pateley Bridge (Image: Paul Mortimer)

The phenomenon happens when the sun releases streams of charged particles known as ‘solar wind’, which interact with the Earth’s magnetic field and different elements in its atmosphere.

During this interaction, the charged particles meet gases in our atmosphere, energise them, and cause them to emit photons of light.

