The Northern Lights lit up skies over North Yorkshire last night (Saturday, November 25).
Press camera club members captured the displays, which are also known as the aurora borealis.
Dave Ridsdill photographed the sky lit up with red and magenta near Tockwith.
“What an amazing aurora tonight,” he said.
Lisa Addinall photographed light blue and green skies over Linton On Ouse.
Meanwhile, keen photographer and aurora hunter Paul Mortimer headed to the Yorkshire Dales to watch the displays.
He captured images of purple and green skies over Pateley Bridge at around 7.30pm.
The phenomenon happens when the sun releases streams of charged particles known as ‘solar wind’, which interact with the Earth’s magnetic field and different elements in its atmosphere.
During this interaction, the charged particles meet gases in our atmosphere, energise them, and cause them to emit photons of light.
Did you see the displays last night? Get in touch with your photographs: newsdesk@thepress.co.uk
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel