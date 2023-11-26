Sergeant Paul Cording from North Yorkshire Police said the vehicle was seized on the A64 near Tadcaster yesterday (Saturday, November 25).

“Payments had stopped and the keeper didn’t respond to letters,” he said.

“TOR (Traffic Offence Report) issued and vehicle seized.”

The driver was stopped as part of Operation Tutelage – a national policing initiative to reduce uninsured driving.

If a vehicle is seen on the road and checks on police systems and the motor insurance database show it is not insured, a letter is sent to the registered keeper encouraging them to insure the vehicle.

The letter encourages the registered keeper to identify if there's a problem with the insurance for the vehicle, and to put things right.

The penalty for the offence of driving a vehicle without insurance is a fixed penalty of £300 and six penalty points on your licence or, if the case goes to court, you could get an unlimited fine and be disqualified from driving.