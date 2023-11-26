Flames from a log burner set a summer house on fire in North Yorkshire, the fire service has said.
Two fire crews were called to the scene shortly before 6pm yesterday (Saturday, November 25) in St Margaret’s Road, Knaresborough.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service says the cause of the fire was accidental and the crews used one hose reel jet to extinguish the blaze.
“Crews used one hose reel jet to extinguish a fire from a log burner which had ignited the wooden roof of a 3m-by-3m summer house,” a service spokesperson said.
“Crews then ensured it was extinguished using a thermal imaging camera.
“The cause was accidental.”
