Firefighters tackled a small fire in an outside bin store near homes in a York suburb.
The crew arrived on the scene shortly before 9.45pm yesterday (Saturday, November 25) in Sowerby Road, Holgate.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said rubbish was on fire inside the store.
They said firefighters extinguished the fire using a bucket of water and the cause was unknown.
