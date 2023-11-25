Firefighters came to the rescue of two youths who had become stuck after climbing a tree in a town near York.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service says a fire crew was called to the scene in Scott Road, Selby, shortly after 12pm today (Saturday, November 25).

Firefighters rescued the youths using a ladder.

“A crew from Selby responded to a report of two youths who had become stuck after climbing a tree,” a service spokesperson said.

“Crews rescued the youths using a triple extension ladder and gave them advice.”