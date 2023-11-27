John Bishop brings his Back At It tour to York Barbican next year on Thursday, September 5, and Friday, September 6.

After two years spent TV presenting, stage acting, podcast hosting, dog walking and decorating the spare room, John is getting back to the thing he loves most – standing on stage and making people laugh.

His huge tour kicks off in Bromley in March and will play 57 dates at a host of venues throughout next year, including two nights at the iconic London Palladium.

“I’m delighted to be hitting the road again with my new show, Back At It,” John said.

“I did a few gigs in New York and some over in Ireland and I’ve got the juices flowing again!

Read next:

"I’m looking forward to seeing you all out there on the road.”

The comedian had his first gig in 2000 and since then has played to sold-out arenas across the country and released the fastest selling stand-up DVD in UK history.

He has appeared on screen in entertainment and documentary shows including John Bishop’s Australia, John Bishop’s Only Joking, The John Bishop Show, and even Doctor Who.

Tickets for the York gigs go on sale at 10am on Friday (December 1) from Ticketmaster.