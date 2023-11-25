Humberside Police says the crash happened yesterday afternoon (Friday, November 24) on the B1253 near Driffield.

A force spokesperson said a man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He remains in custody whilst enquiries continue.

They said a red Volkswagen T-ROC and a grey Audi A6 were involved in the collision at the crossroad junction of High Street and Burton Road near to Rudston.

Police were called at around 3pm.

“Emergency services attended however the driver of the Volkswagen, a 70-year-old woman, was pronounced deceased at the scene. Her family have been informed and our thoughts remain with them at this incredibly difficult time,” said the force spokesperson.



“A man was taken to hospital to be treated for serious injuries, which are not thought to be life threatening at this time.



“Another man was taken to hospital to be treated for what are believed to be minor injuries.”

Police are urging anyone with information about the crash to get in touch on 101 quoting 276 of November 24.