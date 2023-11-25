Sergeant Paul Cording from North Yorkshire Police said the driver was stopped yesterday (Friday, November 24) for having no insurance and then tested positive for cocaine on a drug wipe – a drug detection product.

“The driver has been arrested and a blood sample obtained which will be analysed,” he said.

“More proof those who blatantly drive without insured are more likely to commit other offences.”

The driver was stopped as part of Operation Tutelage – a national policing initiative to reduce uninsured driving.

If a vehicle is seen on the road and checks on police systems and the motor insurance database show it is not insured, a letter is sent to the registered keeper encouraging them to insure the vehicle.

The letter encourages the registered keeper to identify if there's a problem with the insurance for the vehicle, and to put things right.

The penalty for the offence of driving a vehicle without insurance is a fixed penalty of £300 and six penalty points on your licence or, if the case goes to court, you could get an unlimited fine and be disqualified from driving.