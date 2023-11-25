A man missing from his home in Lancashire may be in North Yorkshire, say police.
Robert Wilkinson, 44, from Barnoldswick was last seen at 9pm on Tuesday, November 21, wearing a Pretty Green coat with a poppy on it, blue Adidas trainers with red stripes and a black O’Neil rucksack with blue streaks on it.
North Yorkshire Police says he could be in the Skipton area.
Robert is described as 6ft 2in tall, of slim build with short dark hair and a dark goatee beard.
Lancashire Police says the force is “concerned” about the missing man.
Anyone who sees a man matching Robert’s description is urged to call 999.
Police say other information that could help their investigation should be reported on 101.
“If you have seen a man who looks like Robert, please make a report without delay,” a North Yorkshire Police spokesperson added.
