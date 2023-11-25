Speaking today (Saturday, November 25) on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women – White Ribbon Day – a force spokesperson doubled down on the pledge.

Earlier this year North Yorkshire Police gained accreditation from White Ribbon – the UK’s leading charity engaging with men and boys to end violence against women. Its mission is to prevent men’s violence against women and girls by addressing its root causes — harmful and dominant masculine norms.

White Ribbon UK wants to end violence before it starts, making sure all men realise that they can take responsibility for thinking about their own actions, promoting equality and respect, and being prepared to call out harassing, sexist and violent behaviour when they see it in others.

Over the next three years, a force spokesperson said North Yorkshire Police will focus on ensuring it is "instrumental in identifying and changing harmful attitudes and behaviours that contribute to gender-based violence".

The force's head of safeguarding, Detective Superintendent Graeme Wright, said receiving the accreditation is “just the beginning of our work”.

“We want to actively demonstrate our commitment to changing damaging stereotypes and behaviour and ending male violence against women and girls,” he said.