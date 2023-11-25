A van crashed into a sign to avoid a car making a “dangerous” overtake in North Yorkshire, police have said.
North Yorkshire Police says the driver of the van was travelling west on Sinnington Cliff Road, near Sinnington, yesterday (Friday, November 24).
A force spokesperson said the van’s driver was “forced to take evasive action” when a small hatchback came towards them on the wrong side of the road, performing a “dangerous” overtake on the corner travelling east.
“The van left the road and collided with a chevron board, thankfully there were no injuries,” they added.
Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact North Yorkshire Police by emailing callum.mo@northyorkshire.police.uk quoting reference number 12230223806.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article