North Yorkshire Police says the driver of the van was travelling west on Sinnington Cliff Road, near Sinnington, yesterday (Friday, November 24).

A force spokesperson said the van’s driver was “forced to take evasive action” when a small hatchback came towards them on the wrong side of the road, performing a “dangerous” overtake on the corner travelling east.

“The van left the road and collided with a chevron board, thankfully there were no injuries,” they added.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact North Yorkshire Police by emailing callum.mo@northyorkshire.police.uk quoting reference number 12230223806.