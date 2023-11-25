North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service says three fire crews, police and paramedics were on the scene in Egton, near Whitby, shortly after 11pm yesterday (Friday, November 25).

One vehicle was involved in the collision.

A service spokesperson said the incident was left in the hands of police and paramedics.

“Fire and rescue crews worked to stabilise the vehicle,” they said.

“Crews then provided further assistance to ambulance paramedics and carried out scene safety.”