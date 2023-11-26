From the front door to the different rooms, visitors can step into the opulence of the Georgian era, the splendour of the Victorian golden age, see a Tudor feast fit for a king, or relive the exuberant 1980s parties.

Each Sunday there will be a visiting choir at the National Trust property for the ever-popular carol-singing Sundays, with sessions starting at 12noon and 2pm.

Younger visitors can discover a riddle trail in the garden and new to the house this year is a 1940s display in the West Bedroom, detailing the story of a rationed Christmas. There has also been a contribution from nearby Slingsby Primary School, who have created a winter wonderland of over 100 snowmen to be displayed in the Oak Bedroom.

Laura Kennedy, Experience and Programming Manager at Nunnington Hall, says:

“Experiencing Christmas through the ages here allows visitors to really envision Christmas as it may have been celebrated by the families who once called Nunnington Hall their home.

Every year we love to make sure that Christmas at Nunnington is perfect for all ages. It’s all about tradition and we know there are many families that now make visiting Nunnington part of their tradition in the lead up to Christmas.”

Nunnington Hall, near Helmsley, is open Friday to Sunday to December 17, from 10.30am – 4pm, with last entry to the house and tea room at 3.15pm.

For one night only on Saturday 9 December, the hall is staying open later for a Festive Evening from 6pm-8.30pm, with last entry to the house at 8pm. Visitors can wander around as the candles glow, making the decorations look truly enchanting, and grab a mulled wine and listen to a visiting choir around the firepit.

Normal property admission applies with free admission for National Trust members and under fives.

For more information to help plan a visit, go to www.nationaltrust.org.uk/nunnington-hall