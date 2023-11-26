They were among defendants who appeared recently before the court in Clifford Street.

Joseph Dejcso, 30, of Kimberley Road, Harehills, Leeds, was jailed for eight weeks after he admitted stealing three coats worth £438 from Marks and Spencer and going equipped to steal, both on Vangarde Way, YOrk. The sentence including resentencing for thefts in White Rose Centre, Leeds, for which he had previously been given a conditional discharge.

Matthew Watson, 34, of Arran Place, off Huntington Road, York, was jailed for 10 days after he pleaded guilty to two charges of assault and attempted theft in Sainsbury’s in Davygate, York, and theft in Sainsbury’s in Piccadilly, York. He was ordered to pay a £154 statutory surcharge.

Lucy Ann Guntripp, 31, of Hullington Lane, Stramshall, Uttoxeter, pleaded guilty to driving a lorry with a gross laden weight of 44 tonnnes over Cawood Bridge, which has a maximum permitted weight of 10 tonnes. She was fined £130 and ordered to pay a £53 statutory surcharge and £142.75 prosecution costs.