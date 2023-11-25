Two cases were heard at Harrogate Magistrates Court.

James Thomas Arthur Kewley, 46, of Dean Road, Norton, was banned from driving for six months after he was convicted of failure to tell police who was driving his car when it was allegedly speeding on the A64 at Whitwell-on-the-Hill and failure to tell police who was driving his car when it was allegedly speeding on the B1363 at Brandsby. He was fined £692 and ordered to pay a £554 statutory surcharge and £90 prosecution costs.

Vratislav Pistauer, 33, of Grosvenor Terrace, Clifton, was convicted of careless driving in Carperby, Wensleydale. He was fined £440 and ordered to pay a £176 statutory surcharge and £110 prosecution costs and given six penalty points.

Daria Buszkiewicz, 35, of Willow Gardens, Selby, was convicted at Leeds Magistrates Court of speeding at 67 mph between Junctions 43 and 42 of the M1 at Leeds when a 50 mph limit was in force. He was given four penalty points, fined £440 and ordered to pay a £176 statutory surcharge and £90 prosecution costs.

Mark Anthony Gregory, 54, of Carr Lane, Long Drax near Selby, was convicted at Hull Magistrates Court of driving without insurance in Goole, given six penalty points, fined £660 and ordered to pay £110 prosecution costs and a £264 statutory surcharge.