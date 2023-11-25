Brian Bulimore, 45, engineered situations when he could get two of the women on their own, said Nick Adlington, prosecuting.

When each was alone with him, he made sexual comments to them and sexually molested them.

One managed to fight him off, the other was terrified but also managed to escape from him.

He molested the third woman when she was in public and a fourth woman as she was going about her everyday life.

One of the victims told York Crown Court in a personal statement: “I feel sick and ashamed. I felt I blamed myself. I now realise I wasn’t the problem.”

A second in her personal statement said Bulimore had taken advantage of a medical condition she had that he knew about.

“He made women feel very lonely, belittled and uncomfortable,” she said.

Two told police they had kept quiet about what had happened to them because they didn’t think they would be believed.

Fish and chip employee Bulimore, of Escrick Street, off Fishergate, pleaded guilty to seven charges of sexual assault.

Jailing him for 20 months, Judge Simon Hickey said: “This was a course of conduct over a number of months involving four victims. Women are entitled to be respected and not molested.”

Bulimore was put on the sex offenders’ register for 10 years and made subject to a restraining order banning him from contacting any of the victims by any means, going to their places of work or mentioning them in any social post, also for 10 years.

He was barred from working with children or vulnerable adults.

Defence barrister Marte Alnaes said: “He has displayed an inability to recognise boundaries. That is something he recognises he needs to work on.”

Since his arrest, he had taken time to reflect on his behaviour.

Bulimore had shown remorse, she said. He had not offended before or since the incidents.

She handed in character references and described Bulimore as a hard-working man.