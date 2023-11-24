Millers Fish and Chips in Haxby are a fourth generation family business which started out life in Shambles Market in the 1940s, and last month they returned to set up shop there again.

Millers at the heart of Shamles Market (Image: Haydn Lewis)

David and his son Nick, who run the business today, were at the awards on the night.

Nick said: “We were delighted to be nominated for this awards and be amongst some of the best family businesses in Yorkshire, but to win on the night was an incredible feeling for our family."

Nick and David Miller at work in Haxby

David, previously worked as a chef on the luxury QE2 cruise liner and in some of the best hotels and restaurants in the world before joining the family business to help his father, Jim.

And Nick, a talented musician, equally came into the business to help his own dad out when the time came.

As The Press reported in September, David and Nick returned from Tokyo where they have been part of an annual British fair - the fifth such event the business has taken part in, acting as ambassadors representing the UK food industry.

And, in addition to this most recent title, the family have won numerous awards over the years for their fish and chips.

Lesley Miller, David Miller, Nick Miller, Lewis Chidsey and Victoria Hopkins with the award (Image: Supplied)

Organised by the Family Business Community, the Yorkshire and Humberside Family Business Awards ceremony was held at The Majestic Hotel in Harrogate and saw an audience of more than 325 business owners, entrepreneurs, industry experts and leaders come together to recognise the achievements of the regions most innovative and successful family businesses.

The awards were once again presented by food writer, broadcaster, and proud northerner Nigel Barden along with co-founders of the Family Business Community, Dave Clarkson and Sue Howorth who said: “We always want to create an unforgettable experience for all attendees, and bringing the awards to Harrogate this year, added an extra layer of magic to the occasion.

"The turnout was our largest to date and felt a fantastic energy in the room which was incredible.

"We're so grateful for everyone who came out to support the awards and recognise the hard work and dedication of our Yorkshire and Humberside family businesses. It was truly an unforgettable night for everyone in the room."

Nigel Bardon and David Miller on the night (Image: Supplied)